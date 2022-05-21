JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Data story: India logs 2,323 new Covid cases; death toll at 524,348
Business Standard

PM Modi pays tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

Topics
Rajiv Gandhi | Narendra Modi | Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi | Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

The former prime minister was assassinated in 1991 by terrorist organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Tamil Nadu where he was on an election campaign. He was 46.

Modi tweeted, "On his death anniversary, paying tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, May 21 2022. 10:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.