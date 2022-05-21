PM Modi pays tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.
The former prime minister was assassinated in 1991 by terrorist organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Tamil Nadu where he was on an election campaign. He was 46.
Modi tweeted, "On his death anniversary, paying tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi.
