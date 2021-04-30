PM Modi pays tributes to Soli Sorabjee, calls him an outstanding lawyer

Paying tributes to noted jurist Soli Sorabjee, Prime Minister said on Friday that he was an outstanding lawyer and was at the forefront of helping the poor and downtrodden through law.

Sorabjee died at a private hospital here after getting infected with COVID-19.The 91-year-old had served as the for India from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.

Modi tweeted, "Shri Soli Sorabjee was an outstanding lawyer and intellectual. Through law, he was at the forefront of helping the poor and downtrodden. He will be remembered for his noteworthy tenures India's Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers.

