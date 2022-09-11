JUST IN
Admit cards show photos of PM, Bihar Guv and Dhoni; varsity orders probe
PM Modi pays tributes to Vinoba Bhave, recalls Swami Vivekananda's speech

PM Modi paid tributes to Vinoba Bhave, an ardent Gandhian who had launched the Bhoodan movement, on his birth anniversary

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo via PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Vinoba Bhave, an ardent Gandhian who had launched the Bhoodan movement, on his birth anniversary.

His life was a manifestation of Gandhian principles, Modi tweeted.

The prime minister also recalled the "special connection" September 11 has with Swami Vivekananda, noting that the renowned spiritual figure had delivered his famous speech in Chicago on this day in 1893.

Sharing the speech on Twitter, Modi said, "It was on this day in 1893 that he delivered one of his most outstanding speeches in Chicago. His address gave the world a glimpse of India's culture and ethos."

The speech at the World's Parliament of Religions is celebrated for Swami Vivekananda's impressive articulation of India's cultural ethos and its ancient values while underlining its philosophical acceptance of the truth guiding every religion.

Paying tributes to Bhave, who was born in 1895, Modi said, "His life was a manifestation of Gandhian principles. He was passionate about social empowerment and gave the clarion call of 'Jai Jagat.' We are inspired by his ideals and are committed to realising his dreams for our nation.

First Published: Sun, September 11 2022. 10:59 IST

