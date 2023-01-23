JUST IN
Law minister Rijiju slams controversial BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
Delhi murder: Police prepares 3,000-page chargesheet, list of 100 witnesses
US launches new initiative to cut delays in visa processing in India
Joint Kisan Manch seeks policy for farmers, horticulturists in Himachal
Oversight committee will conduct probe against WFI chief: Anurag Thakur
India eyes economic, military ties with Egypt during El-Sisi's visit
Police forces should be trained in emerging technologies: PM at DGPs' meet
Drone carrying heroin consignment shot down near India-Pak border in Punjab
Netanyahu's India visit likely in 'first half of this year': Israeli envoy
R-Day parade: Police issue traffic advisory for Monday's dress rehearsal
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
UP govt to hold roadshow in Bengaluru on Monday to woo investors to state
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PM Modi remembers Bal Thackeray on Sena founder's birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 97th birth anniversary on Monday, saying he devoted his life to public welfare

Topics
Narendra Modi speech | India Prime Minister | Bal Thackeray

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi Remembers Bal Thackeray on Sena founder's birth anniversary
PM Modi Remembers Bal Thackeray on Sena founder's birth anniversary. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 97th birth anniversary on Monday, saying he devoted his life to public welfare.

Modi said he would always cherish his interactions with the Maratha leader, one of the early pioneers of hardline Hindutva politics, who enjoyed a large following.

"Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birth anniversary. I will always cherish my various interactions with him. He was blessed with rich knowledge and wit. He devoted his life to public welfare," the prime minister tweeted.

The Shiv Sena recently split into two factions with the one commanding the support of a majority of its lawmakers siding with the BJP, while another headed by Thackeray's son Uddhav Thackeray aligning with the Opposition in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi speech

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 11:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.