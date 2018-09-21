PM Modi's Ayushman Bharat scheme still in the making two days before launch

The government has advanced the launch of Ayushman Bharat, renamed Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan (PMJAY), by two days as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have a packed day on September 25 — the scheduled roll-out date. With just two days to go for the Sunday launch, there seem to be many loose ends that need to be tied up.

The PM will travel to Jharkhand to inaugurate what is being seen as the biggest health care scheme. ALSO READ: From broom to pills: Modi's journey from Swachh Bharat to Ayushman Bharat Sources indicated that the standard ...