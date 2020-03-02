PM Modi's tweet says he's 'thinking' of giving up social media handles
BS Web Team |
New Delhi
Last Updated at March 2, 2020 21:24 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter
handle on Monday evening said he is considering "giving up" his social media
accounts, sparking speculation on what he meant.
"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media
accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
& YouTube. Will keep you all posted," said the tweet posted at 8.56 pm.
Modi has more than 50 million followers on Twitter and his Facebook page has more than 44 million 'likes'.
First Published: Mon, March 02 2020. 21:20 IST
