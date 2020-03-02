JUST IN
PM Modi's tweet says he's 'thinking' of giving up social media handles

Modi has more than 50 million followers on Twitter and his Facebook page has more than 44 million 'likes'

New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle on Monday evening said he is considering "giving up" his social media accounts, sparking speculation on what he meant.

"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," said the tweet posted at 8.56 pm.

Modi has more than 50 million followers on Twitter and his Facebook page has more than 44 million 'likes'.

