PM Modi's Twitter handle 'briefly compromised,' shares bitcoin link

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account was secured after it "very briefly compromised" and posted that India had adopted cryptocurrency bitcoin as legal tender, said his office Sunday morning.
Users posted screenshots of the now-deleted tweet that said, "the government has officially bought 500 BTC (bitcoin) and is distributing them to all residents of the country."
"The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored," PMO India tweeted after the malicious posts were removed.
The Prime Minister’s handle has more than 45 million users and he uses it extensively to talk about his government’s work.
The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured.
In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 11, 2021
#Hacked began trending in India after the handle was compromised. "Good Morning Modi ji, Sab Changa Si?" said Srinivas BV, president of Indian Youth Congress.
Political activist Tehseen Poonawalla also took to Twitter and said, "Was the Twitter account of the Hon'ble PM shri #NarendraModi ji hacked? And promise of #Bitcoin !!"
ANI reports a Twitter account, which updates Modi's personal website and mobile app, was hacked by an unknown group in September 2020.
