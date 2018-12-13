PM Modi salutes the courage of those killed in 2001 Parliament attack

-
ALSO READ
As Monsoon Session begins, PM Modi says govt ready for debate on any issue
Man held for terrorism offences as car hits UK parliament security barriers
PM Modi arrives in Uganda on second leg of his three-nation Africa tour
Rahul started chipko movement in Parliament by hugging PM Modi: Rajnath
LS Speaker chides Rahul for hugging Modi, says decorum should be maintained
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday saluted the courage of those killed in the 2001 Parliament attack, saying their valour encourages people.
On the 17th anniversary of the attack, Modi took to Twitter to recall the courage of the security personnel.
"We salute the valour of those who were martyred during the dastardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. Their courage and heroism inspires every Indian," he said.
On December 13, 2001, five gunmen stormed the Parliament complex and opened indiscriminate fire.
Five Delhi Police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police official, two Parliament watch and ward staff, a gardener and a camera person were among those who killed in the attack.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU