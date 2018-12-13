PM Modi salutes the courage of those killed in 2001 Parliament attack

JUST IN
On December 13, 2001, five gunmen stormed the Parliament complex and opened indiscriminate fire

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday saluted the courage of those killed in the 2001 Parliament attack, saying their valour encourages people.

On the 17th anniversary of the attack, Modi took to Twitter to recall the courage of the security personnel.

"We salute the valour of those who were martyred during the dastardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. Their courage and heroism inspires every Indian," he said.

On December 13, 2001, five gunmen stormed the Parliament complex and opened indiscriminate fire.

Five Delhi Police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police official, two Parliament watch and ward staff, a gardener and a camera person were among those who killed in the attack.
