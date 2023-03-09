JUST IN
CBI takes over probe in financial irregularities in national creche scheme
PM Modi to address inaugural session on 'Economic Empowerment of Women'
L&T Technology Services announces CoE in Mysore to offer solutions on AWS
ACMA joins global right to repair movement to support automotive industry
Motivate youth for drug-free state, says Himachal Pradesh Governor
Over 11,200 tillers in Punjab to own land as Prez gives assent to Bill
NGT seeks facts on petition claiming illegal groundwater usage in Haryana
Stroke 2nd commonest cause of death in India with one death every 4 mins
Arunachal developing infrastructure along international borders: Deputy CM
The case of spy pigeons as Odisha Police seizes one off Paradip coast
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
L&T Technology Services announces CoE in Mysore to offer solutions on AWS
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PM Modi to address inaugural session on 'Economic Empowerment of Women'

The webinar is being organised by Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Ministry of Rural Development

Topics
Narendra Modi | women empowerment | women entrepreneurs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the post-budget webinar on "Economic Empowerment of Women" on Friday.

The webinar is being organised by Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Ministry of Rural Development.

It is part of a series of post-budget webinars being organised by the government with an aim to brainstorm and firm up pathways for sustainable growth of women-owned and women-led business enterprises, and develop a strategy and blueprint for implementation of the announcement, according to an official statement.

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Rural Development Giriraj Singh, Minister of State of Women and Child Development Mahendrabhai Munjpara will also join the inaugural session.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 18:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU