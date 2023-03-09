PM Modi to address inaugural session on 'Economic Empowerment of Women'

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the post-budget webinar on "Economic Empowerment of Women" on Friday.
The webinar is being organised by Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Ministry of Rural Development.
It is part of a series of post-budget webinars being organised by the government with an aim to brainstorm and firm up pathways for sustainable growth of women-owned and women-led business enterprises, and develop a strategy and blueprint for implementation of the announcement, according to an official statement.
Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Rural Development Giriraj Singh, Minister of State of Women and Child Development Mahendrabhai Munjpara will also join the inaugural session.
First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 18:34 IST
