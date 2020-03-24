PM Modi to address the nation at 8 PM tonight on coronavirus outbreak

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Traders may shut their businesses during Janata curfew on Sunday
Coronavirus: 263 Indians evacuated from Italy sent to ITBP quarantine
UP to Kerala: How states are helping the poor amidst coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus: Uber, Ola suspend services in Delhi till Mar 31 amid lockdown
Mumbai wakes up to empty roads as Janata Curfew begins to counter Covid-19
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on the coronavirus outbreak.
"Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19," Modi tweeted.
He had addressed the nation on efforts to combat the virus on March 19.
In his previous address to the nation on Thursday, the Prime Minister had urged people to follow a 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday which was, by and large, a success as citizens remained indoors. As of now, almost the entire country is under lockdown to restrict public movement in a bid to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus.
Prime Minister Modi will also communicate with the people of his Lok Sabha constituency -- Varanasi -- on March 25 to discuss the situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday.
वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप के संबंध में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातें देशवासियों के साथ साझा करूंगा। आज, 24 मार्च रात 8 बजे देश को संबोधित करूंगा।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020
Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19.
As cases of the viral infection surged, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till March 31.
The Central government has taken several steps to contain the spread of the virus, including stoppage of all incoming passenger traffic on 107 immigration check posts at all airports, seaports, land ports, rail ports, and river ports.
The Indian Railways has also cancelled all passenger train operations till March 31.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU