PM Modi to address the nation at 8 PM tonight on coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister will address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on the outbreak.

"Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19," Modi tweeted.

He had addressed the nation on efforts to combat the virus on March 19.

In his previous address to the nation on Thursday, the Prime Minister had urged people to follow a 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday which was, by and large, a success as citizens remained indoors. As of now, almost the entire country is under lockdown to restrict public movement in a bid to break the chain of transmission of

Prime Minister Modi will also communicate with the people of his Lok Sabha constituency -- Varanasi -- on March 25 to discuss the situation arising out of pandemic. Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप के संबंध में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातें देशवासियों के साथ साझा करूंगा। आज, 24 मार्च रात 8 बजे देश को संबोधित करूंगा।



As cases of the viral infection surged, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till March 31.

The Central government has taken several steps to contain the spread of the virus, including stoppage of all incoming passenger traffic on 107 immigration check posts at all airports, seaports, land ports, rail ports, and river ports.

The Indian Railways has also cancelled all passenger train operations till March 31.