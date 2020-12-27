PM Modi to address the nation in 72nd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Prime Minister will address the nation through his monthly radio programme on Sunday.

The will be the 72nd edition of Prime Minister's monthly radio programme. It will also be the last of the year 2020.

The Prime Minister in a tweet on Saturday said that Akashvani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast on All India Radio, DD and mobile app.

"How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800," PM Modi tweeted on December 18.

In the 71st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi had emphasised on strong, vibrant and active alumni network, and urged educational institutions to adopt innovative methods and develop creative platforms for engagement with alumni.

The Prime Minister said that a strong vibrant and active alumni network is needed not only in big Colleges and Universities but also in schools of our villages.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.

