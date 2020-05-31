PM Modi to hold 65th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today as Lockdown 4.0 ends

Prime Minister will address the nation in the 65th edition of his radio show "Mann ki Baat" on Sunday, the final day of the fourth phase of nationwide to contain the spread of

The address by the Prime Minister is likely to focus on the relaxations being given from June 1, after over two months of

On Saturday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1".





in a letter addressed to Indian citizens on Saturday has expressed “firm belief” that the country will set an “example in economic revival” for the world.



"Given the way India has surprised the world with its unity and resolve in the fight against coronavirus, there is a firm belief that we will also set an example in economic revival," he wrote.

In the letter, which marks the completion of one year of the current tenure of his government, the prime minister said sections of the population, including workers and artisans, have “undergone tremendous suffering” because of the spread of





Penned a letter to my fellow citizens.



It takes you through the year gone by and the way ahead. https://t.co/t1uHcAKkAH pic.twitter.com/Ci8TImK3CU — (@narendramodi) May 30, 2020

In the 64th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister had focused on the situation prevailing in the country due to Covid-19 and urged people to help the poor, migrants and needy during the

He had said that India's fight against is "people-driven" and is being fought by the masses and the administration together.

The Prime Minister had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended, in phases, till May 31.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India witnessed the highest ever spike of 7,964 coronavirus positive cases on Saturday, taking the total count in the country to 1,73,763.

With as many as 265 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to the virus now stands at 4,971. Out of the total number of coronavirus cases, 86,422 are active cases and 82,370 have been cured/discharged/migrated.