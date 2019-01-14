PM Modi to inaugurate 13-km long Kollam bypass in Kerala on Tuesday

Prime Minister will inaugurate Kollam bypass, built at a cost of Rs 352 crore, in on Tuesday, the government said Monday.

The project will ease traffic congestion around Kollam town and reduce the travel time between Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram.

"Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the 13-km, 2-lane on NH-66 in tomorrow (Tuesday). Constructed at a cost of Rs 352 crore, this highway has three major bridges over Ashtamudi Lake," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

had 1,782 km of highways till May 2018, which has currently gone up to about 2,280 km.

Some of the landmark ongoing highway projects in the state include the Thiruvananthapuram bypass, Thalassery-Mahe bypass, Kuthiran Tunnel along the Wadakkanchery-Thrissur section of NH-544, and Alappuzha bypass on NH-66.

These projects, on completion, will create new socio-economic opportunities for the people and boost trade and tourism in this region, the statement said.