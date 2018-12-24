PM Modi to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 145 bn in Odisha today

JUST IN
ANI  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering, in Rae Bareli, Sunday (Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 145 billion during a day-long visit to Odisha.

The projects are related to higher education, health, road and highways and culture. PM Modi will also inaugurate ESIC hospital in Bhubaneshwar costing Rs 735 million.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Lalitgiri Archaeological Museum which houses huge sculptures of the Buddha and various Buddhist deities.

He will also release a commemorative coin and a postage stamp in memory of Paika Rebellion at a function in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar. This year marks the 200th anniversary the 1817 Rebellion led by Buxi Jagabandhu of Khorda district against the British.
