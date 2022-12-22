PM Modi to review Covid related situation in country at high-level meeting

-
ALSO READ
"Shift blame to flawed Indian system": How Uber reacted to 2014 rape case
PM Modi likely to hold 40 rallies across 144 LS seats lost in 2019 polls
Landslide win of PM Modi's BJP in Gujarat polls makes global headlines
Uber gets into damage control with the story of a changed company post 2017
BJP says inflation under control due to PM's policies, slams Congress
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the situation related to COVID-19 in the country at a high-level meeting Thursday afternoon, officials said.
The meeting comes a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the situation and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated.
Official sources have said random sample testing will be done at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries.
There has been a sudden spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 10:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU