PM Modi to virtually inaugurate new Circuit House at Somnath on Friday

Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate the new 'circuit house' built at a cost of over Rs 30 crore at Somnath on Friday (January 21).

The inauguration will be followed by the Prime Minister's address on the occasion.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's office (PMO) said that Somnath Temple is visited by lakhs of devotees from India and abroad every year. The need for the new Circuit House was felt as the existing government facility was located far off from the temple.

The new Circuit House has been built at a cost of over Rs 30 crore and is located near the Somnath Temple.

It is equipped with top class facilities, including suites, VIP and deluxe rooms, conference room, auditorium hall, etc. The landscaping has been done in such a manner that sea view is available from every room.

--IANS

ssb/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)