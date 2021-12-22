PM Modi transfers Rs 1,000 crore to self-help groups at UP rally

Prime Minister transferred Rs 1,000 crore to bank accounts of (SHGs) to benefit around 1.6 million women.

Under the Mudra Scheme, 70 per cent beneficiaries are women, he said and termed SHGs as “rashtra sahayata samooh” and women there as “champions” of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

He said the help given to SHGs after 2014 has been increased 13 times and added restrictions for women to work in mines have been lifted and doors of ‘sainik schools’ have been opened for women.

He released over Rs 20 crore to over 0.1 million beneficiaries of the ‘Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme’.

