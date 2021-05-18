PM Narendra Modi assures 'field commanders' of coronavirus vaccine

Prime Minister on Tuesday assured field officials from states and districts that continuous efforts were on to increase the supply of the

Modi said that the fight was to save every life and focus had to be on rural and inaccessible areas while stressing the need to be more vigilant in the face of decreasing infections.

The PM asked the officials to make relief material easily accessible for the rural population. He said that every district in the country is different and has its own unique challenges. He told the district officials, “You understand the challenges of your district much better. When your district beats corona, the country defeats corona.”



Modi also said that work was being done rapidly to install oxygen plants at hospitals in every district of the country with money from the Such plants have already started functioning in many hospitals, he said.

He also encouraged field officials — who he referred to as field commanders of the war against coronavirus — to use innovative methods to control the spread of the disease in accordance with the needs of their respective regions and suggest policy changes.

Commending the way in which villagers were maintaining social distance in their farms, Modi said that villages grasp information and modify it according to their needs. “This is the strength of villages. We must adopt best practices against coronavirus.”



Modi said that besides local containment zones and aggressive testing, dissemination of correct information was an important tool to fight Covid-19. He said when information on availability of bed and vaccine is easily made available it is of great convenience to people.