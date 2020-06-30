PM Narendra Modi extends free foodgrains scheme for poor till Nov-end

Prime Minister on Tuesday extended by another five months, till November-end, his government’s scheme to provide free food grains to 800 million poor in the country.

In his address to the nation late afternoon, the PM promised the rollout of the ‘one nation one ration card’, a scheme that has been in the works for some years now, to help migrant workers get access to free food grains anywhere in the country.

The Opposition, particularly Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had demanded the PM also speak on issues such as China allegedly occupying Indian territory and increasing fuel prices 22 times in the last three months. However, the PM steered clear of either of the two subjects.

In his speech, which at barely 17 minutes was his shortest since March, the PM focused on announcing the extension of the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and also bemoaned the laxity being shown by people in following Covid-19 related precautions, like wearing masks, during ‘Unlock 1.0’. He also asked local authorities to be stricter in enforcing restrictions.

Modi noted that he wasextending the scheme with the festival season round the corner when “requirements as well as expenditure increase”. He said the scheme would continue till the end of November, and specifically mentioned the festival of Chhat Puja twice. Diwali is on November 14, and Chhath Puja, the biggest festival of Bihar, is on November 20. Bihar is scheduled to go to polls before that.

The PM’s announcement, with an eye on the Bihar polls, had West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announce in Kolkata that her government was extending the free foodgrains schemes until June 2021. Bengal is slated for Assembly polls in May, 2021, as are Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry.





ALSO READ: Extension of PMGKY shows sensitivity of PM Modi towards the poor: Amit Shah

The extension of 5 kilograms of free food grains to all eligible ration card beneficiaries, estimated to be around 800 million, for the next five months, will require almost 20 million tonnes of extra grains. This will be over and above the usual PDS requirement of 53-54 million tonnes under the Food Act.

Earlier, under the first phase of Garib Kalyan Yojana, 12 million tonnes of grains was allocated for the three months of April, May and June.

In total, sources said, around 32 million tonnes of extra grains have been allocated for distribution through the PDS free of cost this year so far as part of Covid-19 relief.

This will be over and above the normal PDS allocation of 5 kilograms of wheat or rice at highly subsidized rates of Rs 3 per kg for rice, Rs 2 per kg for wheat and Rs 1 per kg for coarse cereals.

Arranging extra grains should not cause much problem as grain stocks in Central warehouses as on June 6 is estimated to be around 97.26 million tonnes, which is nearly 136% more than the required quantity.

Moreover, in the next few months that is from October onwards the next kharif rice harvest will also start coming in. Going by the monsoon progress, the production is expected to be bumper this year again.

ALSO READ: Banks sanction over Rs 1 trn in loans to 300,000 MSMEs under credit scheme

The Central government is projected to incur an additional expenditure of around Rs 140,000 crore because of the free foodgrains distribution in two phases.

This will be over and above the 2020-21 food subsidy projection of Rs 252,000 crore that also includes Rs 136,600 crore of additional loans from Small Savings Fund (NSSF).

In addition to grains, just like in the first Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, the Central government will also give 1 kilogram of free chana (gram whole) to around 196 million beneficiaries for the next five months till November.

In total, an official said around 1.0-1.1 million tonnes of pulses would be required for this free distribution while the stocks with Nafed (which is the main custodian of Centre’s pulses stock) was much more than the required quantity.

In the first part of the Garib Kalyan package, the Central government had decided to distribute 1 kg of pulses free to each 19.6 crore households depending upon the variety demanded by the states. This several held back the distribution, as NAFED had maximum amount of whole gram in its inventory, while states were distributing other varieties of pulses.

Later, on in the Atmanirbhar Package, the government modified its policy and decided to distribute 1 kg of free whole gram to migrants instead of any other pulses variety.

The government is hopeful the money poor will save would be spent on other items of daily need, thus increasing demand during the forthcoming festive season.

Critics said the government extending the free grains and pulses distribution schemes for the next five months is also a grudging admission that despite all the talk of opening up, economic activity in the country is not going to come back on track very soon and distress situation will continue for a while.

“This is definitely a welcome announcement of extension of free grains schemes for next five months as this is among the very few Covid relief measures which has delivered on ground and could provide a lifeline to the millions of unemployed and hungry people. But, the basic question as how people who don’t have a NFSA ration card or are outside the ambit of free distribution will access the cheap grains still remains as the lists haven’t been updated since 2011,” Dipa Sinha, a teacher at Ambedkar University and prominent member of Right to Food Campaign told Business Standard. She said there was no mention of how the migrants will access this extra and those who do not have ration cards.

In his speech, the PM said in the last three months, Rs 31,000 crore has been transferred in the Jan Dhan accounts of almost 20 crore poor families, Rs 18,000 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers and Rs 50,000 crore is being spent on PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, which has been started to provide employment opportunities.

The PM said regulations to control the virus need to be followed with the same seriousness as during lockdown, especially in containment zones. Alluding to Bulgarian prime minister fined for not wearing a mask in a public place, the PM said local administrations in India will need to act with same alacrity “since no one, including the PM, is above the rule of law”.

He reiterated the pledge to work towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and to be vocal for local.