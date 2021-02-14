PM Narendra Modi hands over 'Made-In-India' Arjun battle tank to Army

-
ALSO READ
In pictures: PM Modi hands over battle tank Arjun Mark 1A to Army
How to convert India-US defence relations from transactional to strategic?
In pics: DRDO's anti-satellite missile model, new tech for fire detection
After minor hiccups, indigenous artillery gun is ready to fire again
Indian Army soft-pedals light tank of DRDO-L&T for China border
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over to the Indian Army the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A), which is indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment.
Fifteen academic institutions, eight labs, and several micro, small and medium enterprises also helped in making of the tank, which has 71 new features.
“The tank made in Tamil Nadu will be used to protect northern borders. This is another testimony of the Atmanirbhar Bharat, going in full force in the defence sector showcasing Bharat Ekta Darshan,” the PM said.
Orders for 118 tanks worth around Rs 8,500 crore have been placed, which will support 200 industries and will create 8,000 jobs. “Chennai is an auto hub, and it will become a hub for battle tanks, said Modi, adding that the defence corridor in Tamil Nadu had already attracted around Rs 8,100 crore investment. “Today we witness the second anniversary of Pulwama Attack. We are proud of our security forces,” said Modi. The Army, he said, has time and again shown that they are capable of protecting the motherland and India’s belief in peace. It has also shown that India will protect its sovereignty at all costs, he said.
ALSO READ: In pictures: PM Modi hands over battle tank Arjun Mark 1A to Army
The PM said “this is going to be India’s decade. The government is committed to doing everything possible to support this search of aspiration and inspiration”. “We will continue working to make our armed forces one of the most modern forces in the world. At the same time, the focus on making India self-reliant in the defence sector moves with full speed,” said Modi. He inaugurated various projects worth over Rs 4,487 crore and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 3,640 crore in the state.
Chennai Metro extension
The prime minister also inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, and dubbed it another testimony for Atmanirbhar Bharat. Despite the pandemic, the project was completed on time. Civil work and rolling stocks are completely indigenous.
BPCL’s petrochem complex in Kerala inaugurated
The PM on Sunday dedicated to the nation a Rs 6,000-crore petrochemical complex of Bharat Petroleum in Kochi and Ro-Ro vessels of Inland Waterways at Willingdon Islands, asserting these projects would energise India’s growth trajectory.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU