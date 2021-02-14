JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

27.3% prison inmates in India are illiterate, over 5,600 techies: Govt
Business Standard

In pictures: PM Modi hands over battle tank Arjun Mark 1A to Army

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over the indigenously developed Arjun Main Battle Tank Mark 1A to the Indian Army

Topics
Narendra Modi | Indian Army

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

PM Narendra Modi formally hands over the DRDO-developed Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to Indian Army

PM Narendra Modi formally hands over the DRDO-developed Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to Indian Army
1 / 5
Chief General MM Naravane as DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy(L) presents the model of MK-1A

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over the indigenously developed Arjun Main Battle Tank Mark 1A to the Indian Army. 

Modi said that India values peace but will protect its sovereignty at all costs

Modi said that India values peace but will protect its sovereignty at all costs
2 / 5
 

The prime minister recited Bharatiyar poem in Tamil to highlight the importance of defence projects in the country. Modi handed over the tank to Army Chief General M.M. Naravane. 

The tank is indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by DRDO's Combat Vehicles R&D Establishment

The tank is indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by DRDO's Combat Vehicles R&D Establishment
3 / 5
 

Fifteen academic institutions, eight labs and several MSMEs were also involved in the project. Modi also paid homage to CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the terror attack at Pulwama two years ago. "No Indian can forget this day. We pay homage to all the martyrs we lost in that attack," he said. 

PM Modi also saluted the state-of-the-art tank

PM Modi also saluted the state-of-the-art tank
4 / 5
 

The Defence Ministry had recently cleared the induction of 118 Arjun Mark 1A tanks, costing about Rs 8,000 crore, into the Indian Army.

Modi said Tamil Nadu is already a leading manufacturing hub of India

Modi said Tamil Nadu is already a leading manufacturing hub of India
5 / 5
 

The prime minister said that now he sees the state evolving as the tank manufacturing hub.Stating that one of the two defence corridors is in Tamil Nadu, Modi said it already received an investment commitment of over Rs 8,100 crore.


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, February 14 2021. 17:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU