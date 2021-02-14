In pictures: PM Modi hands over battle tank Arjun Mark 1A to Army

PM Narendra Modi formally hands over the DRDO-developed Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to Indian Army
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over the indigenously developed Arjun Main Battle Tank Mark 1A to the Indian Army.
Modi said that India values peace but will protect its sovereignty at all costs
The prime minister recited Bharatiyar poem in Tamil to highlight the importance of defence projects in the country. Modi handed over the tank to Army Chief General M.M. Naravane.
The tank is indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by DRDO's Combat Vehicles R&D Establishment
Fifteen academic institutions, eight labs and several MSMEs were also involved in the project. Modi also paid homage to CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the terror attack at Pulwama two years ago. "No Indian can forget this day. We pay homage to all the martyrs we lost in that attack," he said.
PM Modi also saluted the state-of-the-art tank
The Defence Ministry had recently cleared the induction of 118 Arjun Mark 1A tanks, costing about Rs 8,000 crore, into the Indian Army.
Modi said Tamil Nadu is already a leading manufacturing hub of India
The prime minister said that now he sees the state evolving as the tank manufacturing hub.Stating that one of the two defence corridors is in Tamil Nadu, Modi said it already received an investment commitment of over Rs 8,100 crore.
