PM Narendra Modi to e-inaugurate railway station near Statue of Unity

Prime Minister will on Sunday inaugurate virtually the newly-built Kevadia near the in Narmada district and a broad gauge line connecting Vadodara with Kevadia, Gujarat Chief Minister said on Friday.

The inauguration was earlier scheduled for Saturday but, apparently, got pushed back by a day due to the prime minister kicking off the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive on the same day.

”Prime Minister will inaugurate the Kevadia through video-conference from New Delhi on January 17. He will also inaugurate the Vadodara- Kevadia railway line on the same day," the chief minister said in Jamnagar.

Rupani said the PM would flag off eight trains from Kevadia, some 195 kilometres from here, during the virtual function on Sunday.

In December 2018, President Ram Nath Kovind visited Kevadia, which is around 5 kilometres from the 182-metre tall Statue of Unity, and laid the foundation stone for the railway station, aimed at providing a direct rail link to the heavily patronised monument from Vadodara, a major Western Railway junction.