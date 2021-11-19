PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate IFSCA's InFinity Forum on Dec 3

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the “InFinity Forum”, a 2-day thought leadership Forum on FinTech, on December 3.
The event will be hosted by International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) under Government of India in collaboration with GIFT City and Bloomberg on December 3 and 4. The event will be held in virtual mode and Indonesia, South Africa and the UK are partner countries in the first edition of the FinTech Forum.
IFSCA is a unified authority for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) in India.
PM Modi on a separate occasion earlier, said, “The future of FinTech and Industry 4.0 is emerging in India. Just as India will learn from others, we will share our experience and expertise with the world. Because, what drives India also holds hope for others. And, we dream for India is what we also wish for the world. This is a common journey for all.”
InFinity Forum is IFSCA’s flagship financial technology and global thought leadership event where pressing problems, ideas, innovative technologies from across the world will be discussed and developed into solutions.
Some of the headline speakers participating in the event are Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and MD, Reliance Industries; Masayoshi Son, Chairman and CEO, SoftBank and Nandan Nilekani, Co-Founder, Infosys.
Earlier in her Union Budget speech 2020-21, Union Minister for Finance Corporate Affairs,Nirmala Sitharaman announced to support a “World Class FinTech Hub” at GIFT IFSC, country’s first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).
