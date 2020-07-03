PM reaches Ladakh on surprise visit amid talks of disengagement with China

Days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in East Ladakh, Prime Minister on Friday reached with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat.

Modi reached around 9.30 am, PTI reported.

Modi is at one of the forward locations in Nimu and is interacting with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP, official sources said.

Located at 11,000 feet, Nimu is among the toughest terrains, on the banks of river Indus and surrounded by the Zanskar range.





The visit is also aimed at boosting morale of the army personnel engaged in the seven-week bitter border faceoff with the Chinese troops in the region, sources added.



Prime Minister in Photo: ANI

The Army Chief visited Ladakh on June 23 and 24 during which he held a series of meetings with senior army officials and visited various forward areas in eastern Ladakh. Gen Naravane earlier visited Leh on May 22.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was earlier scheduled to visit Ladakh on Friday to take stock of India's military preparedness in the wake of a bitter border standoff with the Chinese troops in the region.

The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a standoff position at multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last seven weeks. The tension escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15.

The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details.