PM to unveil Asia's largest solar plant in Madhya Pradesh on July 10: CM

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while vitually launching the auction process of coal blocks for commercial mining. File Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation Asia's largest 750 MW Rewa ultra mega solar plant in Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing on July 10, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in Delhi on Sunday.

A state government release also quoted that Chouhan has met Union minister of state for energy R K Singh at his residence in the national capital and urged him to attend the inauguration programme.
First Published: Sun, July 05 2020. 21:54 IST

