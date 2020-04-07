Police at Uddhav Thackeray residence to be tested for coronavirus infection

Police personnel deployed at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence "Matoshree" will be tested for coronavirus, said Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Tuesday after a tea stall owner near the bungalow was diagnosed with the disease.

The personnel will be quarantined as a precautionary measure as they may have had tea from the stall, said Dekhmukh, adding other staffers present there will be screened too.

"We will quarantine them to contain the spread, in case they (the security personnel) have been infected," the home minister told a news channel.





The home minister also asked people living in containment zones not to panic and cooperate with the state government by not stepping out of their homes.

The tea vendor was admitted in Jogeshwari-based HBT hospital. However, it is not yet clear how the vendor, who stays inside his small shop, contracted the infection.



After the case was reported, BMC sealed off the area on Monday and sprayed disinfectants.

Earlier on Monday, the BMC declared the city's Wockhardt Hospital a containment zone after three doctors and 26 nurses tested positive for within a span of one week.