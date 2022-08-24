Srinagar police raid residences of three lawyers in advocate murder case

Police carried out raids here on Wednesday at the residences of three lawyers, including former Kashmir High Court Bar Association president Mian Abdul Qayoom, as part of the probe into the killing of an advocate.

" police conducting searches at residence of Adv Miyan Qayoom, Adv Manzoor Dar and Adv Muzzaffar Mohd in connection with further #investigation of #murder of Adv Babar Qadri, FIR No 62/2020 of PS Lal Bazar," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

A posse of policemen arrived at Qayoom's Barzulla residence early in the morning to carry out the searches.

Qayoom is the father-in-law of and Ladakh High Court judge Justice Javed Iqbal Wani.

Advocate Babar Qadri was shot dead by terrorists inside his residence in the city's Hawal area in September 2020.

Qadri, who was a vocal critic of the bar association leadership, particularly of Qayoom, had claimed threat to his life three days before he was shot dead.

According to police, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Saqib Manzoor, who was killed in an encounter last year, was responsible for Qadri's killing.

