Police reluctant to file FIR as complaint has army general's name: Imran

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that an FIR has not been registered on the botched "assassination attempt" on his life as authorities are refusing to file the case unless he removes an army general's name from the complaint.
Khan, 70, suffered a bullet injury in the right leg on Thursday when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz Sharif government.
First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 20:29 IST
