Fire in electrical metre room of highrise in Thane district; none hurt
Money laundering case: Mukhtar Ansari's son, Mau MLA sent to ED remand

The court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him in the case registered at the Mahanagar police station in Lucknow in October 2019

Abbas Ansari is accused in a fraud case of transfer of arms licence and an arrest warrant was issued by Lucknow Court following it

Mukhtar Ansari's son and Mau Sadar MLA Abbas Ansari was sent to a seven-day ED remand in a money laundering case on Saturday.

In an interim relief to Abbas Ansari, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government not to take any coercive steps against him till further orders.

A bench of justices BV Gavai and BV Nagarathna issued a notice to the UP government on Abbas Ansari seeking relief in an arms act case.

In August, the Uttar Pradesh Police raided several locations in different states across the country in search of MLA Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari, who was declared an absconder by the district police.

Abbas Ansari is accused in a fraud case of transfer of arms licence and an arrest warrant was issued by Lucknow Court following it.

Earlier on August 18, the Enforcement Directorate conducted multiple raids at the premises of former Bahujan Samaj Party's MP Mukhtar Ansari in Lucknow and Ghazipur in connection with an alleged Prevention of money laundering case.

Earlier, a local court in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Mau Sadar MLA and Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari.

The court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him in the case registered at the Mahanagar police station in Lucknow in October 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 23:44 IST

