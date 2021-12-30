Poor work culture in Land Revenue Deptt, should be scrapped: Mamata

-
Lashing out at the poor work culture of the state's Land Revenue Department, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the division should be scrapped altogether.
Banerjee, while chairing an administrative review meeting here, directed officials to resolve all land-related disputes at 'Duare Sarkar' camps.
"The Land Revenue Department has become a place where no work is done these days it should be done away with, she said, without elaborating.
The chief minister also appointed a special officer for the Gangasagar Mela' in order to make the annual fair more organised.
"CID ADG Gyanwant Singh will be on this duty," she said.
Every year on Makar Sankranti, lakhs of Hindus flock the Sagar Island in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to take the holy dip and offer prayers at the Kapil Muni temple.
At the meeting, Banerjee announced a slew of schemes for South 24 Parganas district, including providing tap-water connection to households.
Banerjee also inaugurated over 85 such programmes for Gangasagar, Budge Budge Canning, Basanti, Gosaba and Patharpratima in the district.
