Nashik city records highest-ever 24-hour rainfall in December; Met deptt

city in Maharashtra has this week recorded the highest-ever single-day during December, the Met department has said.

Unseasonal rains lashed the city and other parts of the district on December 1 and showers continued during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Sources in the weather department said the city recorded 63.8 mm in the 24-hour period starting 8.30 am on Wednesday, which broke the all-time record for 24-hour in December. The previous record was 31 mm rainfall which was registered on December 16, 1967.

In all, the district received 176 mm rainfall during this period. Apart from the city, other parts of the district, including Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Dindori, Peth, Niphad, Sinnar, Chandwad, Dewla, Nandgaon, Yeola, Baglan, Kalwan and Surgana received showers that day.

