JUST IN

Top Headlines: RBI to push rates by 30-50 bps, task force for monkeypox
Section 144 extended till August 6 in Mangaluru, liquor ban for 2 more days
India, Vietnam to hold 3rd edition of bilateral army exercise from today
Hitler's watch sells at Maryland auction for $1.1 million as 'WWII relic'
What do Q1 numbers tell us about the Indian economy?
Who is Neha Narkhede?
West Bengal logs 1,011 new Covid-19 cases, 7 fatalities in 24 hrs
Centre forms task force to monitor monkeypox virus situation in nation
Money laundering case: FIR against Sanjay Raut on woman witness' complaint
ED arrests Sanjay Raut in money laundering case linked to Mumbai chawl
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Latest News LIVE: ED arrests Sanjay Raut under PMLA in land scam case

Business Standard

Portion of flyover on Gurugram-Jaipur Expressway damaged: Officials

A portion of a flyover on the Gurugram-Jaipur Expressway fell on the road below on Sunday after cracks appeared in it, officials said.

Topics
Gurugram | Jaipur | Expressway

Press Trust of India  |  Gurugram 
IFFCO chowk flyover
Photo: ANI (Representative image)

A portion of a flyover on the Gurugram-Jaipur Expressway fell on the road below on Sunday after cracks appeared in it, officials said.

A three-foot block from the flyover at the Shikopur crossing fell on the road below around 9:30 am. A major accident was averted since it was a Sunday and there was not much traffic.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) swung into action immediately. It barricaded the damaged portion of the flyover and started the repair work.

The NHAI has also ordered an enquiry into the incident.

"A probe is on and action will be taken in accordance with the report," NHAI Director Ajay Arya said.

Earlier, the Rampur flyover was damaged twice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Gurugram

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 07:45 IST

`