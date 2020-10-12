Power trips in Mumbai: Financial capital, adjoining areas face rare outage

-
Residents of Mumbai city and adjoining areas started Monday morning with a city-wide power outage, a rarity for the country’s financial capital. The outage was attributed to a technical failure involving multiple tripping of lines.
The power outage has brought the city’s suburban rail network to a temporary halt. Executives for the stock exchanges confirmed operations remain unaffected.
The state’s energy minister Nitin Raut said, a technical failure in one of the circuits of a 400 KV line of the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (Mahatransco) at the Kalwa-Padha GIS Centre had caused the power failure. The minister added that power supply will be restored shortly.
According to information shared by distribution companies, one of the circuits, 400KV Kalwa - Padgha Circuit 2 suddenly tripped, further tripping 400KV Kalwa – Kharghar due to overload. Padgha Circuit 1 was under outage and 400KV Kalwa - Talegaon was under shutdown.
“The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure,” BEST electricity said in a tweet put out on Monday morning. BEST is one of the three power distributors for Mumbai city, Tata Power and Adani Electricity Mumbai are the other two power distributors for the city.
Adani Electricity in a tweet said, the company is currently supplying around 385 MW to critical services in Mumbai through AEML Dahanu generation. “There is a major power grid failure due to which supply is affected in most areas of Mumbai. As per grid safety protocols, Adani Power System has been able to sustain and islanded”, the tweet further added.
The total Mumbai load loss is 2600MW. Sources from the regional load dispatch centre added, “There is multiple tripping of lines and transformer (Kalwa-padghe and Khargar ICTs) supplying power to Mumbai system.” The official added, 360-Megawatt (MW) supply in Mumbai and suburbs remain affected and restoration under process. Top officials from Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) also confirmed,” There was no grid problem, only the Mumbai system is affected.”
In addition to residential areas, the power outage has also impacted suburban rail operations, including the busy Churchgate -Borivali western suburban line, where services were suspended.
