Business Standard

Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat dies of heart attack in Pune

He is survived by wife Pratibha Patil and two children - a son and a daughter. His last rites will be performed in Pune later in the day, the source said

Heart attack

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Devisingh Shekhawat (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Devisingh Shekhawat (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Former President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat passed away at the age of 89 at a private hospital here following a heart attack, sources close to the family said.

He was admitted to the hospital a few days back, they said.

"He passed away at 9 am today due to a heart attack," a source said. He is survived by wife Pratibha Patil and two children - a son and a daughter. His last rites will be performed in Pune later in the day, the source said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 14:05 IST

