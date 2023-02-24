Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat dies of heart attack in Pune

-
-
Former President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat passed away at the age of 89 at a private hospital here following a heart attack, sources close to the family said.
He was admitted to the hospital a few days back, they said.
"He passed away at 9 am today due to a heart attack," a source said. He is survived by wife Pratibha Patil and two children - a son and a daughter. His last rites will be performed in Pune later in the day, the source said.
First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 14:05 IST
