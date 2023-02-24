Need to relook at UNSC, support greater role for India: Liz Truss

-
ALSO READ
UK PM Liz Truss has told staff she expects them to wear ties and smarten up
UK PM Liz Truss' Cabinet is diverse in makeup and solidly on the right
UK PM Liz Truss sacks finance minister Kwarteng: Here is what happened
How the UK's Conservative Party planning to replace outgoing Liz Truss
British PM Liz Truss says queen's death is 'difficult moment' for UK
-
Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Friday stressed the need for a relook at the UN Security Council and supported a greater role for India in the world body.
Speaking at ABP Network's Ideas of India Summit here, Truss also there was a need to fast-track Ukraine's NATO membership.
We need to be on the front foot about freedom and democracy. Our adversaries like China and Russia are very good at promoting their economic model. They use misinformation and technology to communicate in all kinds of ways to the world, she said.
They also use the power of economic coercion to try and influence the way people think, Truss said.
She said India's voice is going to be incredibly important being the world's largest democracy.
Truss said she is a great supporter of trading more with allies like India. When I was trade secretary, I kicked off the free trade negotiations with India, she said.
I also want to see us work together with like-minded countries to create what I describe as an economic NATO, she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 12:29 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU