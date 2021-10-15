Praying Lord Ram to free us from 'Corona Ravan': Kejriwal on Dussehra

-
ALSO READ
UK lawmakers seek to reverse government's contentious foreign aid cut
United Kingdom sees budget deficit rise to highest rate since 1946
UK's Prime Minister Johnson slammed for taking plane, not train
Macron offers UK's Johnson 'Le reset' if he keeps his Brexit word
'UK considers up to 4-week delay to end lockdown due to Delta variant'
-
On the occasion of Dussehra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that he prays to Lord Ram to free humanity from 'Corona Ravan' amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
His remarks came after performing 'Ravan Dahan' at 'Lav Kush Ramlila' at Red Fort ground here today.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "This festival signifies the victory of good over evil spirits. Due to the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic, large scale gatherings in the city have been restricted. I pray Lord Ram to free us from 'Corona Ravan'. I hope that all the families here live a happy, healthy and prosperous life."
The day is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Rama over the king of Lanka, Ravana. Dussehra is marked with religious enthusiasm across the country. Ramlila, the dramatic folk re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram is staged for 10 days and concludes on Dussehra.
Effigies of the ten-headed demon king Raavan, his brother Kumbhakaran and son Meghanada, also known as Indrajit are burnt with fireworks to signify the destruction of evil.
Also, after celebrations for Navratri, it is time to bid adieu to Goddess Durga on the occasion of Vijay Dashami today, a day that marks the triumph of good over evil.
According to mythology, on this day Goddess Durga annihilated the demon god Mahishasura after a fierce battle that lasted for nine days.
This day also marks Durga Visarjan or immersion of Durga idols signifying the journey of the Goddess back to Mount Kailash after ten days of stay at her parent's house on earth. Annually, Goddess Durga visits her paternal house with her four children in tow--Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartikeya and Ganesha.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU