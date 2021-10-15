Odisha: Classes 11, 8 to reopen from Oct 21, Oct 25 respectively

-
ALSO READ
Decision on Class 12 board exams by June 1: Education Minister Pokhriyal
Odisha to sponsor Indian Hockey teams for 10 more years: CM Patnaik
Naveen Patnaik announces smart health cards for 3.5 crore people
Steel magnate Mittal meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, visits Paradip port
Cyclon Yaas: PM Modi meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to review damages
-
Odisha government has decided to reopen physical classes for standard 11 and 8 from October 21 and October 25 respectively, said the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Friday.
"We will conduct a meeting with the district education officers (DEOs) in this regard tomorrow and issue instructions to them to initiate preparations for the commencement of classes for students of Class 8 and 11," said Dash.
"The guidelines that have been issued for classes 9th, 10th and 12th, the same guideline and the protocols would be adhered by the schools after the classes for 8 and 11 reopen," added Dash.
Odisha government decided to reopen schools for Classes 10 and 12 students from July 26.
Prior to the reopening of the schools for classes 10 and 12, the government has decided to vaccinate all teachers against COVID-19 on priority and district education officers have been instructed to ensure that COVID guidelines are followed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU