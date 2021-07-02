Pregnant women now eligible for Covid-19 vaccination: Health Ministry

The government has approved Covid for pregnant women after recommendations from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immuni­zation. The vaccine can be taken anytime during the pregnancy, the said.

The added studies have shown that Covid-19 infection during pregnancy may result in the rapid deteriora­tion of the health of pregnant women, putting them at an increased risk of severe diseases that might affect the fetus too. “The experts have also high­lighted pre-existing comorbidities, advanced maternal age, and high body mass index as factors for severe Covid-19 in pregnancy,” it said.





The ministry said an obstetrician and gynecologist, pediatrician or neonatologist should be part of the district adverse event following immunisation committee. Covid-19 in pregnancy increases the chances of preterm birth, increasing the possibility of hospitalisation for the newborn and in some cases even death.

Australia, Canada, Israel, Singapore, UK and US are vaccinating pregnant women.