President Kovind interacts with Army jawans, their families in J&K

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a visit to Ladakh and to celebrate Dussehra with troops, interacted with the jawans and officials of all ranks along with their families at the Northern Command in Udhampur on Thursday.

"Jammu and Kashmir: President yesterday interacted with the jawans and officials of all ranks along with their families at the Northern Command, Udhampur," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Kovind also performed Sindhu Darshan puja at Sindhu Ghat, Leh yesterday.

The President was welcomed by Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur on his arrival in the Union Territory on Thursday for celebrating Dussehra with troops in Drass.

Today, on the occasion of Dussehra, the President will pay tributes at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass and interact with officers and Jawans.

