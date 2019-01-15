President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings on 71st Army Day

President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, President Kovind said, "On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and their families. You are our nation's pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Citizens sleep securely knowing you are ever awake and ever vigilant."

"On the occasion of Army Day, I extend my greetings to the armymen, ex-armymen and their families.

We are proud of our army's determination and dedication. I salute their indomitable courage and heroism," tweeted

On January 15, 1949, Kodandera M. Cariappa took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. Since then, the day is celebrated as the

सेना दिवस के अवसर पर हमारे जवानों, पूर्व सैनिकों और उनके परिवारों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। हम सभी देशवासियों को अपने सैनिकों के दृढ़ संकल्प एवं समर्पण पर गर्व है। मैं उनके अदम्य साहस एवं वीरता को प्रणाम करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2019

Last year, Chief of Army Staff General had said the ceasefire violations by Pakistan are frequent, but the Indian Army retaliates to it effectively.