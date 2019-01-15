Finance minister Arun Jaitley travels to US for medical check-up: Report

JUST IN
A person familiar with Jaitley's medical condition said the minister had "recovered well" from the transplant in New Delhi eight months ago

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has left for the United States for a "regular medical check up", following a kidney transplant last year, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The minister, 66, is expected to present this government's last budget on February 1 before Prime Minister Narendra seeks a re-election in a general election due by May.

A person familiar with Jaitley's medical condition said the minister had "recovered well" from the transplant in New Delhi eight months ago.

A Finance Ministry spokesman declined to comment.

Jaitley is the publicity head of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's election team and often acts as the chief spokesman for the government.
First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 11:17 IST

