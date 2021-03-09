President Ram Nath Kovind to start three-day visit to Tamil Nadu today

-
-
President Ram Nath Kovind will commence his three-day visit to Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.
"The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, will visit Tamil Nadu from March 9 to 11, 2021," read a press release by the President's Secretariat.
On the evening of March 9, the President will leave for Chennai. On March 10, the President will visit Vellore to attend the 16th annual convocation of the Thiruvalluvar University. On March 11, the President will be present at the 41st annual convocation of Anna University in Chennai.
Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind visited Madhya Pradesh for two days, i.e. on March 6-7. On March 6, 2021, the President inaugurated the All India State Judicial Academies Directors' Retreat at Jabalpur. The President later visited the Janjatiya Sammelan on March 7, organised by the Tribal Welfare Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh at Singrampur village in Damoh district.
Last month, he paid an official visit to the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the first time as the President of India.
