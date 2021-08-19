President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes cataract surgery at Army hospital

President on Thursday underwent a at the Army hospital here, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

The surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the hospital, it said.

Kovind aged 75 to over as the 14th president of India on July 25, 2017.

"The President of India, Shri underwent today morning (August 19, 2021) at the Army Hospital (Referral & Research), New Delhi. Surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the Hospital," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)