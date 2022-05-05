Prez arrives in Aizawl on 2-day visit to attend convocation of Mizoram univ

-
-
President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Aizawl on Thursday on a two-day visit to Mizoram, an official said.
He was received by state Home Minister Lalchamliana and senior officials at Lengpui airport, he said.
The president will attend the convocation ceremony of Mizoram University at 4 PM on Thursday. He will leave for Delhi at 10.45 AM on Friday, the official said.
This is Kovind's second visit to the northeastern state after he assumed office in July 2017.
In his previous visit in November 2017, he had addressed a special session of the state assembly, and inaugurated housing complexes for economically weaker sections.
