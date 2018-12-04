JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

How a plastics treaty could clean up our oceans of 12.7mn MT of garbage

National Herald row: SC allows I-T dept to reopen case against Sonia, Rahul
Business Standard

Prez Kovind to visit Myanmar from Dec 10-14, hold talks with U Win Myint

Several agreements are expected to be signed during the visit, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in the statement

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

President, Ram Nath Kovind
President, Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Myanmar from December 10 to 14 during which he will hold talks with his counterpart U Win Myint and state counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, an official statement said Tuesday.

Several agreements are expected to be signed during the visit, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in the statement.

"Through this visit, the president will reaffirm India's commitment to developing its important partnership with Myanmar. This is a country where India's Act East and Neighbourhood First policies intersect. It is also the only ASEAN member state that is both a land and maritime neighbour of India," it said.

In the past three years, political, economic and defence ties with Myanmar have been on upswing with the visits of top leaders to the respective countries.

The armies and navies of the two countries also participate in bilateral military drills.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Myanmar last year, while Aung San Suu Kyi visited India this January for the India-ASEAN commemorative Summit.
First Published: Tue, December 04 2018. 13:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements