JUST IN
Andhra Pradesh CM banks on 'silent revolution' to attract investors
Farmers crowd swell at 'seed counter' on first day of Pusa agri-mela
PM GatiShakti, NMP, National Logistics Policy will help economy: Minister
Is that dishwasher truly green or is it another case of greenwashing?
Delhi High Court restrains Sona Mandhira from using trademark 'Sona'
Gehlot announces relief package of Rs 5 lakh for families of Junaid, Nasir
G20: Russia, China reject attempts at others meddling into domestic affairs
Housing.com and Niro come together to offer facility to pay rent on credit
CEAI urges RBI to stop routing foreign currency deals via US banking system
Landmark orders: Kejriwal on SC verdicts on appointment of ECs, Adani issue
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Andhra Pradesh CM banks on 'silent revolution' to attract investors
icon-arrow-left
NIA attaches property of Mushtaq Zargar released in Kandahar plane hijack
Business Standard

Gadkari invites Austrian firms to manufacture ropeway, cable car components

Representatives from Austrian companies apprised Gadkari about the various innovative technologies and products being manufactured by them

Topics
Nitin Gadkari | Australia | ropeway manufacturer

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari, union minister for road transport and highways

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday invited Austrian companies to set up plants for manufacturing ropeways and cable car components and equipment in India.

Gadkari, minister for road transport and highways, met Austrian delegation led by Ambassador of Republic of Austria to India Katharina Wieser.

Gadkari informed the delegation that several ropeways and cable car projects are being executed by India.

He appreciated the high quality of ropeways and cable car components and equipment that are being manufactured by Austrian companies and emphasised on collaborations in technology transfer and manufacturing the same in India.

In the meeting, views were exchanged on the latest technologies and innovations in the road infrastructure development and green technologies.

Representatives from Austrian companies apprised Gadkari about the various innovative technologies and products being manufactured by them.

Deliberations also took place about other potential areas of collaboration such as new technologies in highways construction, tunnel construction, electronic toll systems, intelligent transportation systems, traffic management systems, green technologies tunnel monitoring systems and road safety.

The meeting paved the way for strengthening India's continued partnership and developmental cooperation with Austria for bringing innovations in the road transport sector and develop effective solutions to contemporary challenges in transportation and logistics.

The Austrian ambassador also invited Gadkari to Austria.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nitin Gadkari

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 19:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU