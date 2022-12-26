JUST IN
CBI charges BARC ex-chief Lulla with manipulating India Today's TRP rating
Delhi authorities start taking stock of Covid arrangements in hospitals
People from smaller cities flying high on UDAN; more routes to be added
Indian Railways promises an even better Vande Bharat with its 2.0 edition
Hetero's Covid drug Nirmacom (generic Paxlovid) gets WHO prequalification
80% of new smartphones in India will be 5G-enabled by 2023, says ICEA
Centre's 'Smart City Mission' projects likely to be completed in 2023
India's ambitious 2070 zero emission target needs $10 trillion investment
TMS Ep332: Indian economy, Delhi Metro, IPO outlook, carbon-neutral IEX
Health Minister to hold meeting with Indian Medical Association today
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in NCR from Tuesday
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Prez Murmu to inaugurate MIDHANI's wide plate mill in Hyderabad on Tuesday

The facility will meet requirements of special steel plates for national strategic programmes and also facilitate import substitutes

Topics
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Midhani | Steel sector

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu will on Tuesday inaugurate a wide plate mill of state-owned special steel manufacturer MIDHANI in Hyderabad.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) said the plate mill was installed at its existing facility in Hyderabad at an investment of around Rs 500 crore for rolling of slabs of various alloys.

"The wide plate mill will be inaugurated by President of India, Droupadi Murmu on December 27, 2022, in the presence of eminent dignitaries and distinguished guests," the filing said.

The wide plate mill facility will meet the requirements of special steel plates for national strategic programmes and also facilitate import substitutes.

"Due to its very high capacity of rolling force, this mill can roll ultra-high strength steel to very low thickness. Technology for processing of superalloys plates has been established in a very short span of time," the company said.

MIDHANI, under the Ministry of Defence, is among the few modern metallurgical plants in the world manufacturing a wide range of superalloys, titanium, alloys, special steel etc.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mishra Dhatu Nigam Midhani

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 15:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU