JUST IN
CBI arrests Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI Bank fraud case
How IEX became a carbon-neutral energy trading platform
4 indigenous species in India that need conservation efforts in 2023
PM pays tributes to Guru Gobind Singh's martyred sons on 'Veer Baal Diwas'
Court orders and govt decisions: A look back at criminal justice in 2022
India reports 196 new Covid infections, active cases rise to 3,428
Cold wave hits Delhi, dense fog lowers visibility; affects traffic
2022: MP becomes home of African cheetahs, Ujjain gets Mahakal Lok corridor
Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former Prime Ministers, Mahatma Gandhi
2022: Pramod Sawant continues as Goa CM, international airport added
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Business Standard

How IEX became a carbon-neutral energy trading platform

Energy trading platform Indian Energy Exchange recently announced that it was the first carbon-neutral power exchange in the country. It used market-based tradable instruments. What does that mean?

Topics
IEX | Indian Energy Exchange IEX

Thareek Ahmed  |  New Delhi 

IEX
IEX

ALSO READ

IEX says it has become India's first carbon-neutral power exchange

IEX falls 2% as board approves Rs 98 crore share buyback via open market

Climate goals at risk, emissions by top emitters rebound: UN report

Carbon reduction hinges on share of renewables in energy: TKM's V Kirloskar

Emissions to hit a peak by 2025, demand for fossil fuel to reduce: IEA

energy trading platform Indian Energy Exchange, or IEX, recently announced that it was the first carbon-neutral power exchange in the country. To cut down on carbon footprints, IEX used market-based tradable instruments. What does that mean? How does a company become carbon neutral? Let’s find the answers and look at how carbon trade works in this podcast.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 11:41 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU