How IEX became a carbon-neutral energy trading platform
Energy trading platform Indian Energy Exchange recently announced that it was the first carbon-neutral power exchange in the country. It used market-based tradable instruments. What does that mean?
energy trading platform Indian Energy Exchange, or IEX, recently announced that it was the first carbon-neutral power exchange in the country. To cut down on carbon footprints, IEX used market-based tradable instruments. What does that mean? How does a company become carbon neutral? Let’s find the answers and look at how carbon trade works in this podcast.
First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 11:41 IST
