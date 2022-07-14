Prez polls: NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu to meet MPs, MLAs in Mumbai today

The Democratic Alliance's presidential election nominee will meet the ruling alliance MPs and MLAs here on Thursday as part of the campaign to seek support for her candidature.

The meeting is scheduled at a suburban hotel, before which a luncheon has been organised with the parliamentarians and legislators, sources said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will welcome Murmu on her arrival at the airport in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced his party's support for Murmu for the July 18 presidential election.

But, it is not known if she will meet Thackeray here.

The Opposition has fielded Yashwant Sinha against Murmu in the presidential election.

Murmu had earlier served as the Governor of Jharkhand. If elected, she will be the first tribal woman to hold the top constitutional office.

