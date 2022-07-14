75 years of Independence: No holiday in Uttar Pradesh on Aug 15 this year

-
For the first time, schools, colleges, universities, government, non-government offices and most importantly, markets will remain open on Independence Day.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that this Independence Day will be celebrated as a special event this year in each district as it is the 75th year of Independence.
Chief Secretary D.S. Mishra said that a special sanitation drive would be carried out, as is done during the festival of Diwali, and this should be made into a national public movement.
"Programmes should be held at places linked with freedom fighters. Each day of the week during the Independence Day week should have a different programme. Independence Day celebrations should not be reduced to just an official programme. People should participate in it. People from all walks of life like social organisations, public representatives, NCC and NSO cadets, trade organisations should be linked with it," he said.
